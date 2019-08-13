Local communications providers to receive federal funding to expand high speed internet access in rural areas

By Mitch Keegan | August 12, 2019 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 7:47 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two local communications providers are among those receiving federal funding to expand access to high speed internet in rural areas.

Of the $121 million in funding across 16 states, Jaguar Communications and Midcontinent Communications will use the funds to expand their services and increase connectivity speeds.

Jaguar will receive $510,588 and Midcontinent will receive $27,977,284 over the course of 10 years.

“This round of funding is yet another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunity to over 36,000 more unserved rural homes and businesses."
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai

This is the third round of funding from the FCC to improve broadband access. The FCC says the providers will begin receiving the funding later this month.

