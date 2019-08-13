Man accused of robbing a Mankato Super America now faces six felony charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the two men accused of robbing a Mankato Super America last year is facing more serious charges after failing to appear for his jury trial.
22-year-old DeShon Johnson Jr. now faces six felony charges stemming from the alleged October 2018 robbery, including an additional charge of tampering with a witness
One previous charge of threats of violence was amended to aggravated robbery.
Johnson's jury trial was set for Monday but he failed to appear and now has a bench warrant out for him.
Last October, Johnson and another man allegedly robbed the Super American on North Riverfront Drive in Mankato with a shotgun and knife.
