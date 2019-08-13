Man faces DWI charges in Waseca County ATV crash that injured passenger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man faces DWI and reckless driving charges in a June ATV crash that left a passenger injured.
According to court documents, 21-year-old John McNair was driving the ATV with three passengers on 320th Avenue when he swerved and rolled it.
One of his passengers was airlifted to the hospital with a broken wrist and deep cut in her foot.
A breathalyzer test taken after the crash showed McNair had a .08 blood alcohol content.
He faces five charges, including criminal vehicular operation and substantial bodily harm under the influence of alcohol.
