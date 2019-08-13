Mankato bowler strikes Midwest Youth Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato bowler has captured the 2019 Midwest Youth Championship.
Ethan Teply won the $5,000 prize in Alexandria, Minnesota, defeating many quality bowlers along the way.
The first day was spent qualifying where he qualified for the top-10 single elimination bracket.
When bracket play began, Teply knocked off professional bowler Parker Bohn's son in the first round, squeaked by opponent in the second and caught fire in the championship ultimately winning it all.
Teply is going to be a senior at Mankato Central but his love for bowling goes way further back than that.
“When I was really young, my grandpa ran a bowling alley," Teply said. "I just started going to the bowling alley every day and throwing some bowling balls and having some fun. I got into a couple tournaments and won my first when I was eight. Ever since then I’ve been getting better from there.”
Teply plans on attempting to go pro after he graduates from college in the coming years.
