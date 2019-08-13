Mankato Police urge motorists to take extra precautions to avoid break-ins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Mankato urge residents to take extra precautions after dozens of vehicle tampering incidents.
Officials say there have been 72 incidents in Mankato involving tampering or thefts inside a motor vehicle since July 1.
Most involved unlocked vehicle doors and windows.
Officials say the goal is to make vehicles unattractive targets.
“We’re asking for is to help yourselves and make sure your vehicles are locked," said Commander Dan Schisel. "Make sure they’re secure. Make sure you hide any valuables put them in your trunk, put them in the house with you.”
Authorities also suggest parking in well-lit areas and always removing valuables each time you leave the vehicle.
