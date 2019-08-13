Minneapolis’ 5-year-high bicycle theft rate part of growing trend across nation

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - Bicycle theft in Minneapolis is at a five-year-high.
Minneapolis Police Department data shows almost 4,300 bicycles were reported stolen since 2017.
The rash of thefts frustrates cyclists and police, who don't always have time to track down stolen bikes amid other more serious calls. But for thieves, selling stolen bikes can be a quick way to make hundreds of dollars.
Bike thefts are highest from April to September, the most desirable months to ride.
Data from the Minneapolis Police Department show the most reported thefts occurred in downtown Minneapolis and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Minneapolis Police Officers recovered 346 bikes in 2017 and 2018, but recovered bikes often don’t come back in the same condition.
