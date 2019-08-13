New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man is charged with fleeing from police during a traffic stop, and was later given a breath test showing his blood-alcohol-content was over three times the limit.
29-year-old Jeremy Ibarra was stopped by a foot-patrol officer as Ibarra was leaving the Cherry Street Ramp in his vehicle.
The criminal complaint says the officer stopped Ibarra for driving with his lights off.
While stopped, the officer told Ibarra he was not free to leave.
Court documents say Ibarra fled and was later pulled over on the Riverfront Drive ramp to Highway 169.
Authorities arrested Ibarra and administered a breath test showing his blood-alcohol-content level at point-two-four-8.
He faces a felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and two other misdemeanor charges related to driving while intoxicated.
