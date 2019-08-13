USDA Crop Report: Corn, soybean, cotton production fell significantly nationwide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The US Department of Agriculture released its monthly crop prediction and estimation report Monday morning.
The numbers say that overall corn, soybean and cotton production fell significantly compared to early summer projections.
One reason for the drop in production, USDA Crops Branch Chief Lance Honig says, is the unseasonably wet Spring - which kept farmers from utilizing nearly 5 million acres of land overall.
“Obviously a lot of rain this year delayed plantings," Honig added in a USDA press release. "We see some of that every year. Really, the big difference this year, is how wide spread it is. So, the scope was much larger than we normally see. It’ll be a tough year, but farmers are pretty resilient, and they will bounce back and look forward to next season.”
The next report will be released on September 12th.
