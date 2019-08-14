Alleged assault, robbery suspect sought by Mankato Police

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Public Safety is seeking help in finding a robbery and assault suspect.
Police responded to the 200 block of Briargate Road at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the suspect took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim.
According to police, the victim was taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.
