Alleged assault, robbery suspect sought by Mankato Police

Authorities say the suspect took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim.

By Kelsey Barchenger | August 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 11:25 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Public Safety is seeking help in finding a robbery and assault suspect.

Police responded to the 200 block of Briargate Road at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the suspect took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim.

According to police, the victim was taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.

