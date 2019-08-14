Blue Earth County Library’s 2019 summer reading program comes to an end

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Library staff are already looking forward to next year’s summer reading program after this years’ program officially wrapped up Tuesday.
The program’s finale was a visit from the Hasse Family Petting Zoo.
The library said it was great to end the program with an interactive event for the kids.
Next years' theme is "Just Your Imagination."
The theme includes fairy tales, mythology and fantasy.
The library said this years’ program was a success.
“It was great. We were about even with our sign up numbers last year, just under 2400 children, so that was good. We had 17 big programs in the auditorium," said Library Specialist Jennifer Cassman.
The final day to claim reading prizes is August 31.
