Crystal Valley gives substantial pledge to South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crystal Valley has pledged over $100,000 for South Central College’s new Agribusiness Experiential Learning Lab.
The plans came about several years ago when SCC received funds for renovation.
Offering agriculture classes since the 1970s, SCC's program will receive quite the boost from this.
“They’re going to have a facility that will have access to the outdoors, access to a high tunnel greenhouse, and they’ll be able to do more hands on things that support the ag community,” South Central College President Annette Parker said.
Crystal Valley’s donation will cover roughly half of the agricultural expansion project.
