The Darfur fire department gifted a grain rescue tube by Corteva Agriscience

DARFUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Darfur fire department was gifted a grain rescue tube and auger.
The donation comes from Corteva Agriscience's Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.
Today the department held classroom and hands–on training for the new equipment.
Corteva says their commitment to grain safety in rural communities comes with an increase in grain production.
Before now, communities like Darfur didn't have the proper equipment for rural first responders to help someone trapped in a grain bin.
“As many people have heard before, people get trapped in grain bins and fixated. And until now, we haven’t had the equipment to do a rescue properly. As a firefighter you always wonder who and how far away people are that can help you and now thanks to these guys we have a huge piece of the puzzle and the equipment to start the rescue operation,” Darfur Fire Chief Matt Bowman said.
This donation is one of 20 grain rescue tubes that Corteva and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety is donating nationwide.
