Freedom Home Care team raises money for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chipotle is hosting a fundraiser this evening to support the fight against Alzheimer’s.
The Freedom Home Care team is taking part in September's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
This fundraiser is one of many ways Freedom Home Care is raising money for the support and research of the Alzheimer's Association.
Freedom Home Care's mission is to serve those living with the disease.
“It’s really a growing problem, so many more cases are diagnosed of Alzheimer’s or dementia every day and the thing is right now is there’s not a cure. And, what the Alzheimer’s Association gives us with that walk is a chance to really help spread the word and help raise hope that they’ll be able to find some solutions in the future,” co-owner of Freedom Home Care Christine Nessler said.
The team’s goal is to raise $1,000.
The fundraiser event runs until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Just tell the cashier that you’re there for the Freedom Home Care Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team and 33 percent of the proceeds will be donated.
For information on other ways to donate, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/MN-Minnesota-NorthDakota?team_id=545198&pg=team&fr_id=12649.
