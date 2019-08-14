Lyon County (IA) Sheriff’s Deputy dies from crash-related injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Lyon County, Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy has died of injuries she suffered in a car accident while on-duty.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, a 24-year-veteran of the force, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday night after four days in a Sioux Falls hospital.
Schreurs' Police SUV apparently rolled into a ditch while taking a sharp curve on a Lyon County Road last Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office says she was incapacitated at the time due to the crash and was airlifted to Sioux Falls.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing and a memorial fund has been set up in her honor at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.
