Minnesota-based Juniper receives National Aging Innovations Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) awarded the Minnesota-developed Juniper program with the 2019 Aging Innovations Award, the highest honor presented by n4a to member agencies.
The Aging Innovations Award goes to aging programs that develop and implement cutting-edge approaches to suppler older adults, people with disabilities and their family caregivers. The awards were presented during the n4a annual conference at the end of July in New Orleans.
As part of the Juniper network, the Area Agencies on Agings (AAA) in Minnesota have become hubs for community health and wellness. The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA), located in Mankato, plays that role in southern Minnesota. Across the state, AAAs partner with 133 provider organizations and 660 class leaders. Local partners include VINE Faith in Action, A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, Club Bethesda, Ortonville Area Health Services and Swift County - Benson Health Services.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” Jason W. Swanson, executive director of MNRAAA, said in a press release. “Juniper has delivered health promotion classes to more than 16,000 people in Minnesota through a broad, distributed network that is deeply rooted in local communities. It’s making a difference in people’s lives.”
“The work that the Minnesota AAAs across the state has done is remarkable. We commend them for their excellent work,” Sandy Markwood, Chief Executive Officer of n4a, said at the n4a annual conference in New Orleans via a news release.
Juniper classes help people manage chronic conditions, get fit and prevent falls.
To learn more about the classes Juniper has to offer, visit their website here.
