Minnesota-based Juniper receives National Aging Innovations Award

As part of the Juniper network, the Area Agencies on Agings (AAA) in Minnesota have become hubs for community health and wellness. The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA), located in Mankato, plays that role in southern Minnesota. Across the state, AAAs partner with 133 provider organizations and 660 class leaders. Local partners include VINE Faith in Action, A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, Club Bethesda, Ortonville Area Health Services and Swift County - Benson Health Services.