Minnesota State-Mankato makes major changes to gameday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato parking lots are about to go from looking empty and quiet to busy and fun this football season.
“We’re very fortunate to have a great gameday experience in the field and in the stadium, so it’s time we take it outside and compliment that activity as well,” Vice President of Student Affair David Jones said.
Monday night, Mankato City Council members voted in support of MSU's ability to host tailgating events before football games with alcohol activity.
This means in lot 7 and lot 20, there is going to be a flurry of activity before games.
Playing bags, grilling food and now tossing a couple brews back, the way many other schools already allow their fans to take in the day’s festivities.
“Everybody who has come and been tailgating the past couple of years have been doing it on their own, which is wonderful," Jones added. "We are really excited they’ve been able to do that. Hopefully this more coordinated effort will invite those who have thought about it, but really haven’t taken that final step.”
When plans started coming together, safety was one of the main points to make this possible.
Containing the tailgate to one part of town, rather than spread all over at different locations, is an encouraging start.
“It’d be important where they can do things legally under the protections of safety. We would have security there and our own campus security as well in a fenced in location that allows for a controlled, appropriate, energized location to kind of celebrate the successes of our football team as well as come together as a community," Jones concluded.
Jones adds that a group of student senators as well as the MSU Touchdown Club played in big role in getting this accomplished.
