Most of Highway 14, 15 interchange in New Ulm to open Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some relief on the way for drivers near New Ulm. The Highway 14, 15 interchange will partially open on Monday.
MnDOT says the west leg into the city that runs over the Minnesota River will remain under construction.
Highway 14 and 15 travelers heading west into New Ulm will be detoured to the 20th Street Bridge.
Work was completed ahead of schedule. MnDOT says it will provide improved safety as well as mobility for area travelers.
As far as the other part of the Gateway project, construction on the Minnesota River Bridge has resumed after lengthy weather delays.
The original completion of the project was intended to be June 2020, a new completion date has not yet been announced.
