Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and School construction winding down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work on a big construction project at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and School in Mankato is winding down.
Construction began on the $2 million project last year.
A majority of the big changes are complete, but the school says finishing touches will continue as the school year begins.
When all is said and done the school will have a brand new kindergarten room, additional church space and new secure entrances to the building.
“We’ve got all electronic key doors now so there’s only access at one point with a double entry point for security," Principal Adam Pavelchik said. "With schools and being safe and secure parents can rest assured that everything is locked up and everybody who is supposed to be there is and everybody who can’t be in there isn’t.”
The school is planning a rededication ceremony of its facility when construction is complete in early November.
