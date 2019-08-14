Nicollet Raiders volleyball is back on the court for a new season

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet volleyball is back on the court and ready to dive into their 2019 season.
We had a chance to catch up with the team to get some insight on how last season wrapped up and chat about their goals for the upcoming months.
Head Coach Judy Radke is getting well acquainted at working through adversity.
“Our setter who’s now one of my coaches, Nicole Hall actually went down the first game of the season, tore her ACL so we had, did not finish quite like we expected,” Judy Radke, Raiders head coach, said.
Unfortunately history repeated itself this year but the team isn't letting these setbacks get them down.
“I’m super excited, I’m nervous because we just lost a teammate, but hopefully she’ll be back but we’re looking good so I’m excited,” Jill Thompson, Raiders middle, said.
Due to injury and the graduation of seven seniors younger players will be brought up to the A squad and put into the rotation rather quickly.
“I’ve got a lot of girls who played a lot of B squad that now have to step in and they played a little bit of varsity last year and they’ll be thrown in right away this year,” Radke said.
“I’m really excited to see us get to work together, we’ve been working hard all summer and trying to get better so I’m excited to see how the season goes. It’s going to take everyone working hard 100% of the time and never slacking off,” Marah Hulke, Raiders setter, said.
This dedication is what Coach Radke counts on in order for the team to reach their highest potential.
“I think our goal would be finish top in the conference, top two, I think the girls would always love to get to that sub–section final, compete every night, day in and day out is always a goal, volleyball is a funny game of momentum so we just hope we can play hard every game,” Radke said.
“I hope we go really far into sections, I know there’s some really good teams in our section but I think if we play to the best of our ability, I think we have a chance to win it all,” Hulke said.
The Raiders were dealt a difficult hand last season and know how to handle it.
“I just hope we all have fun because that’s all that matters, take away the good memories,” Thompson said.
“They’ve put the time in, they’ve learned the game, just watching other teams play and I’m excited for them,” Radke said.
At the end of the day the team is thriving off of their hard work and strong mindset.
