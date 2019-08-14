Openings available in St. Peter, Mankato for MVAC Head Start Program

MVAC will always take applications for any service area throughout the year as they maintain waitlists for each of their locations. In Mankato, its largest site, we have openings in all classes. Preschoolers in our half day & full day classes – half days in M/W/F, Tu/Thurs, M-Th, and full day in M-Fri. Half day is 3 ½ hrs; Full Day is 6 ½ hrs. Morning and afternoon openings. Children do not have to be potty trained to attend a Head Start classroom. MVAC partners with the family to develop a toilet learning plan.