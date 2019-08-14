Red Cross urgently needs blood donations before summer ends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With many regular donors delaying giving blood to take final summer vacations and prepare for the start of school, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Appointments to donate blood can be done in the following ways:
- Downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visiting RedCrossBlood.org
- Calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767);
- or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 13-31
Blue Earth County
Amboy
8/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 North St. E.
Mankato
8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.
8/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Covenant Family Church, 709 Riverfront Drive
8/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
8/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St.
8/27/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
8/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. 2nd St.
8/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1250 Monks Ave.
St. Clair
8/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 101 Church St.
Brown County
New Ulm
8/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parker Hannifin, 2101 N. Broadway
Sleepy Eye
8/28/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Event Center, 110 12th Ave. NE
Springfield
8/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 625 N. Jackson Ave.
Freeborn County
Albert Lea
8/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shoe Sensation, 2339 Leland Drive
8/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, 411 S. Broadway Ave.
8/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Theodore Catholic Church, 308 E. Fountain St.
Alden
8/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alden Conger High School, 215 N. Broadway
Le Sueur County
Cleveland
8/16/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 900 State Highway 99
Le Sueur
8/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wolf Motors, 31148 Pumpkin Hill Road
Montgomery
8/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., TCU Montgomery PreK-8, 101 2nd St. NE
Nicollet County
Mankato
8/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 Howard Drive W.
Nicollet
8/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 715 3rd St.
North Mankato
8/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Concordia Classical Academy, 2101 LorRay Drive
8/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
8/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2090 Commerce Drive
St. Peter
8/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.
Rice County
Dundas
8/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema 10, 404 Schilling Drive N.
Faribault
8/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, 900 NW 4th St.
8/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Family Video, 712 4th St. NW
Morristown
8/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St.
Northfield
8/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.
8/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S.
8/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ziggy's, 109 Water St. N.
Sibley County
Arlington
8/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 204 Shamrock Drive
Henderson
8/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Minnesota New Country School, 210 Main St.
Winthrop
8/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tanker Bay Sports Bar, 102 N. Carver St.
Steele County
Ellendale
8/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ellendale Community Center, 505 2nd St.
Medford
8/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medford School, 750 2nd St.
8/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medford Outlet Center, 6750 W. Frontage Road
Owatonna
8/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave.
Waseca County
New Richland
8/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Waseca
8/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 14th Ave. SE
8/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Video, 1101 2nd St. NE
Watonwan County
Lewisville
8/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Lewisville Post 561, 121 Lewis St. W.
Madelia
8/29/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 109 3rd St. SE
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.