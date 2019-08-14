Second referendum to be held for possible new Owatonna high school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna Public Schools sets a date for another referendum to potentially get a new high school.
The district previously voted against a new high school building in May, with the measure failing by just 120 votes.
According to a press release, voters thought the previous $116 Million estimated cost was too high and there was a desire to re-purpose the current building.
In the new referendum, the school board is proposing a $104 Million campus and $8 Million more to re-purpose the old building to serve as a community facility.
It also notes that land costs are covered by donations and the $22 million gift from local corporations is still included in the new cost.
The district says if both questions on the ballot pass, taxpayers will see a monthly tax impact around $17.50-per-month.
