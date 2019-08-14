Supt. Peterson prepares for school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a month and a half under his belt, Mankato Area Public Schools' newest superintendent has been busy settling into his new position.
Paul Peterson began his new role July 1, replacing now retired superintendent Sheri Allen.
Peterson is former superintendent of the St. Peter School District, and he says he plans to use that connection to help strengthen both districts moving forward.
“There’s a lot of projects that are already in the hopper, one we’ll be working on this coming school year," said Peterson. "Both of our districts have achievement integration plans which is the continued work to decrease disparities and barriers and increase opportunities for all kids so that will be an area we can see some familiar faces and work with the good folks up in St. Peter as well.”
Peterson says he’ll put a focus on making sure the district’s facilities are top rate in relation to capacity and adequacy to guarantee student achievement in the years to come.
