United Way’s 2020 campaign continued its kick-off tour with some friendly competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teams put their gloves on and battled for this afternoons United Way 2020 Campaign.
It was an afternoon of free food, competition, and the chance to purchase a raffle ticket to win an RV.
While there was plenty of fun – the theme was to keep up the effort to help 55 organizations by raising $20,060,000.
And all with minimal staff and many volunteers.
This year's campaign chair, Michael Kunkel, has donated his time to United Way for about 17 years.
“Last year alone we served over 50,000 people and if we can do that and we can give ourselves to others... and we can bring up ourselves locally, I think that that’s always a fantastic thing for us as a community,” United Way Campaign Chair Kunkel said.
United Way helps LEEP to help keep costs low for its participants with disabilities.
“I think that they all put in significant efforts with these events as well as many other piece that put the campaign together and make it successful – and so it’s fun to be a part of that, but I absolutely recognize all of the work that goes into that in the background so we certainly appreciate that as an organization,” LEEP Executive Director Lisa Wojcik said.
And the Open Door Health Center benefits by being able to serve more of Mankato with medical, dental and behavior health services.
“It’s a great event and all the events that the United Way does kick off for the 2020 campaign – it’s so much fun to watch everybody participate and actually my team is talking about putting together a team for next year,” Open Door Health Center CEO Doug Jaeger said.
This is the second to last kick–off for United Way’s 2020 Campaign tour.
