United Way’s Kickoff events begin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prior to this midday’s tug of war competition, United Way got the festivities started early this morning.
An RV ice house was on display outside of the Mankato Civic Center. Supporters can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win the ice house. Tickets are $100 each, a maximum of 500 will be sold.
Proceeds will help push United Way toward its campaign goal of 2 million 60 thousand dollars.
“We hope to reach our goal by the end of December so at the end of the year we can let these wonderful programs which is 55 of them that we will be supporting into 2020 with the funding right away in January so they’re needing it starting then,”says Barb Kaus with Greater Mankato United Way.
The drawing for the ice house will take place at the Fire & Ice Ball on December 7.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.