Bigham selected for MnDOT District State-Aid Engineer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) selected Lisa Bigham, a Mankato native, for the position of assistant district engineer for state aid in MnDOT District 7.
Bigham began her new role Wednesday.
Bigham replaces Gordon Regenscheid who retired from MnDOT in July 2018.
This management position is responsible for oversight of all local transportation projects using state or federal aid funds. Bigham works with 13 county engineers and nine city engineers in Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
