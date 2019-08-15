Blue Earth County Human Services duo claim state award

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Association of County Social Services Administrators (MACSSA) awarded and recognized Blue Earth County Human Services Director Phil Claussen and Human Services Director of Business Operations Angela Youngerberg for their work in the field of human services.
The award is usually only given to one recipient, but MACSSA recognized the strong partnership between the duo and awarded them both.
“This is a really special moment,” Claussen said via a press release. “Our team and our 11 supervisors - they’re the ones that do the heavy lifting. I recognize them as standing up here with us because it’s a team deal.”
