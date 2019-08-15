Blue Earth County sirens activated multiple times Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents of Blue Earth County may have heard the severe weather siren activated Wednesday evening.
The cause of the activation of the sirens by Blue Earth County was due to an isolated shower in the southern part of the county that produced a funnel cloud between the cities of Amboy, Vernon Center and Good Thunder.
The funnel clouds that were seen are what is known as cold air funnels. These funnels look ominous and they rarely touch the ground.
There was no strong rotation noted with this activity, therefore the National Weather Service did not issue an official tornado warning.
