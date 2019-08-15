“Casablanca” coming to State Street Theater Co.

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Co. in New Ulm will be hosting a night dedicated to the iconic Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman film, Casanlanca on Sept. 6.
The evening will include dinner at Rick’s Café Americana, desert at the Arifa Airport Lounge and a screening of Casablanca on the big screen at State Street Theater Company.
Casablanca (1942) is rated PG with a running time of 1 hour 42 minutes.
Limited advance tickets available for “Rick’s Café Americana” and “Arifa Airport Lounge.” Tickets can be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and online at statestreetNEWULM.org.
For further information, please contact statestreettheater@gmail.com, (507) 359-9990 or on the State Street Theater Co.'s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.