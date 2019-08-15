Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota appoints new CEO

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announced the appointment of Louise Dickmeyer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wednesday.
“The search committee and Board saw Louise as the person that would best lead the Museum in organizational growth as well as sharing in its mission and vision,” Board Chair Kim Kleven said in a press release.
“I’m excited to lead the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota into its next chapter as a leading regional asset that positively impacts children and their families," Dickmeyer said in a news release. “The Museum plays an important role in children’s development as future innovators, employees, and members of our region.”
Dickmeyer will assume day-to-day leadership of the organization on September 3.
