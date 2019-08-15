Cirque Italia comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A unique circus has rolled into Mankato.
Cirque Italia presents “Aquatic Spectacular.” The name comes from the stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers from all across the world dazzle over.
They bring aerial acts, hand balancing, contortionists, and many more surprise performances.
“They’ll see lots of flexibility lots of balance lots of control and coordination and it’s really hard because some people can’t even control a hula hoop on the floor and I’m doing that in the air. I love what I do, it’s my passion to go there and do what I really like to do and I enjoy it, this is the best part of it," Aerialist Elena Stefanova said.
Shows continue Friday through the weekend in the River Hills Mall parking lot.
Tickets are available online or at the ticket booth which opens every day at 10 a.m.
