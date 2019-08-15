Cold Air Funnels Explained

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC NEWS 12 Meteorologist Joshua Eckl explains what cold air funnel clouds are and how they form.
On Wednesday, Severe weather sirens were activated in Blue Earth County, after an isolated shower in the southern part of the county that produced a funnel cloud between the cities of Amboy, Vernon Center and Good Thunder.
The funnel clouds that were seen are what is known as cold air funnels. These funnels look ominous and they rarely touch the ground.
There was no strong rotation noted with this activity, therefore the National Weather Service did not issue an official tornado warning.
