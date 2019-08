MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Nicholas Mack with Courtyard By Marriott joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Totally 80′s Prom happening in Mankato Friday, August 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 per couple. Student price is $25. All tickets include prom entry, two free drink tickets, light apps and more.