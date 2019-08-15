Crow Bar & Grill opens years after fire

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — After a devastating fire a couple years back, the Crow Bar in Courtland is back and open for business.
After a soft opening that took place Friday that included only alcohol sales, a partial food menu is available until Monday when the full menu is rolled out.
If you’re there expecting the old bar, you may be in for a surprise.
“The industrial theme was something I decided on right away," General Manager Jess Johansen said. "Making it open, lofty, sort of downtown feel versus rural Courtland. Bringing the city to a small town was important and just a really cool design element that’s on trend right now and it was easy to throw little design elements into the project along the way.”
Johansen went on to add that the community support throughout the building process has been tremendous.
