Demolition begins for new Frandsen location

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It was demolition day down on Belgrade Avenue.
The old Expressway Gas Station no longer has a gas port.
It's now the future site of Frandsen Bank & Trust, whose main office currently resides across the street.
Their drive thru is located next to the gas station. The new building will combine the two making it more efficient for employees and customers.
“We thought this was a great opportunity to continue with the development that these guys have started and give us some visibility right here on Belgrade," President Nick Hinz said. "It’s home. We’ve been here for decades. It’s kind of a community atmosphere that has been created, and we’re a community bank so it’s a really good fit for us.”
The new location will actually be smaller than the current one, and Hinz says that’s due to how banking has changed through the years.
