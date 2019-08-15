Farmamerica participates in ‘Soil Your Undies’ project

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A project that started in Canada in 2018 has people burying their briefs in the dirt, all in the name of science.
The 'Soil Your Undies' project tests the amount of living things in the soil and the health of the soil as the undies decay underground due to organisms.
Farmamerica in Waseca conducted the study themselves with six pairs of 100 percent cotton undies and dug them in six different test plots, soiling their undies in the name of science and studying the impact of different tilling methods.
“It takes 1,000 years to create one inch of topsoil, so we need to make sure as farmers and stewards of the land that we’re taking good care and making sound scientific decisions as we make our business decisions,” said program and communications instructor at Farmamerica and instructor at South Central College, Amy Durand.
The unmentionables spent two months under the soil.
Durnad said the study is a great display of the living things in the soil and that soil is not just dirt.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.