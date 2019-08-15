Greater Mankato Growth appoints new Marketing and Communications Coordinator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Growth announced the appointment of Lucy Sanford as their new Marketing and Communication Coordinator Wednesday.
“During the interview process, Lucy stood out as someone who meets a challenge head on and is not afraid to do what is right, versus what is popular. This level of integrity and ambition is something that will be fully appreciated by our member businesses and the Greater Mankato Growth staff,” Marketing & Communications Director Bridget Norland said via a press release. “She begins with a fresh perspective, coupled with a high comfort level in writing for multiple audiences. I’m excited to have Lucy join us and close the gap on our marketing team.”
Sanford earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media from Minnesota State University, Mankato, while also earning a double-minor in Marketing and Art.
“After my amazing time at Feeding Our Communities Partners, I’ve realized that working for an organization that engages and supports the community is the most rewarding and impactful way I can utilize my skills and passions,” Sanford said via a press release. “I’m very excited to be doing what I love at Greater Mankato Growth.”
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.