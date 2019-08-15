Mankato Area Public Schools’ new superintendent ready for school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As a new school year approaches, Mankato Area Public Schools' newest superintendent is settling into his new position.
Paul Peterson began his new role July 1, replacing now retired superintendent, Sheri Allen.
“I started officially on July 1, and so it’s been now a month and a half of getting out and understanding what the district is about and meeting a whole slew of people and getting into buildings and programs and really a nice head start before we start school the day after Labor Day,” said Mankato Area Public Schools’ superintendent, Paul Peterson.
Peterson is former superintendent of the St. Peter School District, and he says he plans to use that connection to help strengthen both districts moving forward.
“There’s a lot of projects that are already in the hopper, one we’ll be working on this coming school year. Both of our districts have achievement integration plans which is the continued work to decrease disparities and barriers and increase opportunities for all kids so that will be an area we can see some familiar faces and work with the good folks up in St. Peter as well,” said Peterson.
Peterson said he’ll put a focus on making sure the district’s facilities are top rate in relation to capacity and adequacy to guarantee student achievement in the years to come.
“We continue to grow and that will be a great challenge for us to continue to address. Our school board is deeply committed to making sure our facilities are top rate, both from a capacity perspective, making sure we have enough space for all the children in the school district, but then also adequacy, making sure there are facilities fit with how we see learning happening in 2019 and moving forward,” said Peterson.
Peterson said that he intends to continue engaging with the district and being a visible superintendent.
