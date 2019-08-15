New kindergarten section at Windom Public Schools specific for students with summer birthdays

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Windom Public Schools is offering a new section of kindergarten specifically for students with summer birthdays.
Coined “Begindergarten”, this section hopes to take the stress away from parents with summer babies as they decide when to enroll their children in kindergarten at Winfair Elementary School.
“Begindergarten” is voluntary and thanks to support from the community and the Windom School Board, the idea for this section of kindergarten, which came about in February, became a reality.
“They are going to be working on kindergarten standards at a developmentally appropriate pace for their age, but at the end of the year, the parents and teacher are going to sit down and have a conference and decide, is it time for this child to go onto kindergarten next year or is it time for the child to go onto 1st grade next year?,” said Jamie Frank, principal of Pre-K through 5th grade at Windom Public Schools.
Currently, 15 students are enrolled in “Begindergarten” with 76 students in the other kindergarten sections.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.