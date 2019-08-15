Push for electric charging stations

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of St. Peter is hoping businesses are looking to tap into the electric car trend.
To accommodate the growing electric vehicle market, a network of public charging stations must be developed. Right now, the city has several privately owned stations, one at Gustavus Adolphus College and at the Best Western. The chamber and city would like options in the downtown area.
“The price varies depending on the level of charge and how quickly you need to have it charged. It goes all the way from about $1,500 to about $50,000 depending on the type of station that you pick," St. Peter Public Works Director Pete Moulton said.
As for the amount of chargers in the city, it depends on the interest of the business community.
At this time, the city is looking to start the discussion — any interested parties can contact staff directly.
