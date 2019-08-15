Renville County Historical Society seeking information for new exhibit

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Historical Society (RCHS) is seeking information on the American Legion Clubs in Renville County for an upcoming exhibit that will feature all 10 of the legion clubs.
The Legion Clubs of Renville County were organized in 1919 and 1920. Nine of the 10 Renville County Legion Clubs were named after soldier that died during World War I.
If you are a member of the Legion Posts listed below, please contact Nicole at the Renville County Historical Society via email at director@renvillecountyhistory.com or by phone at (507) 697-6147.
Specifically, RCHS is seeking Chapter Member lists, photographs, additional stories and more for the exhibit.
The exhibit will open October 1 and will also be on display at the 2020 Renville County Fair.
