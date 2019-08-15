Renville County Historical Society seeking information for new exhibit

The Renville County Historical Society (RCHS) is seeking information on the American Legion Clubs in Renville County for an upcoming exhibit that will feature all 10 of the legion clubs. (Source: AP)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 15, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:06 PM

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Historical Society (RCHS) is seeking information on the American Legion Clubs in Renville County for an upcoming exhibit that will feature all 10 of the legion clubs.

The Legion Clubs of Renville County were organized in 1919 and 1920. Nine of the 10 Renville County Legion Clubs were named after soldier that died during World War I.

If you are a member of the Legion Posts listed below, please contact Nicole at the Renville County Historical Society via email at director@renvillecountyhistory.com or by phone at (507) 697-6147.

Post: Named For:
Bird Island Post #430 Thomas Devaney
Buffalo Lake Post #469 Not named for any soldier of WWI that RCHS knows of
Danube Post #227 Clarence W. Lucek
Fairfax Post #205 Charles and Clarence Buehler, Lawrence J. Bruggeman and Raymond Arthur Mantel
Franklin Post #308 Julies Jensen and Carl Joseph Martin
Hector Post #135 Carl O. Potter
Morton Post #344 Oscar Wellnitz
Olivia Post #186 Originally named for William Erickson and added Strom to their title after World War II
Renville Post #180 Originally named for Palmer Adwell and added Garvey to their title after World Warr II
Sacred Heart Post #229 Joseph Viken

Specifically, RCHS is seeking Chapter Member lists, photographs, additional stories and more for the exhibit.

The exhibit will open October 1 and will also be on display at the 2020 Renville County Fair.

