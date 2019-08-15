Ruby Ride expanding services in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple months of being in Mankato has done Ruby Ride well.
CEO Jeff Ericson says growth is steady, not overwhelmingly fast, which he says is good so they can keep an eye on quality of rides.
Within a couple weeks, Ruby Ride will roll out extended hours and new programs to benefit avid riders.
“We’ve noticed in other places that when someone signs up for a subscription plan, they use us for going to the grocery store, the hair dresser or places they need to go like the doctor," said CEO Jeff Ericson. "After they’ve been using it for a while, they do things like going to the park, seeing friends and go do things that are fun. We call those lifestyle trips and those are the ones I really like.”
The three subscription plans include a flex plan, freedom plan and family plan.
