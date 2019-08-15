Scarlets are working to continue a legacy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West Scarlets are back on the grid iron preparing themselves for a new season.
Ally Dudgeon caught up with the team earlier this week to see how eager the players are for Fall to arrive.
“I’m really excited, the guys have been working hard, it’s been a great off season, getting in the weight room and conditioning and I think we’ll have a really good team this year,” Jack Foster, Scarlet Sr. quarterback, said.
“I’m just looking forward to getting out here with the team, grinding together as a team and just accomplishing our goals,” Spencer Spaude, Scarlet Sr. wide receiver, said.
Although the season has just begun there is one big accomplishment that is always in the back of these players' minds.
“Our goal is always to win a state championship and I think to do that we need a lot of hard work, we need to focus at practice,” Jonathan Sikel, Scarlet Sr. wide receiver/safety, said.
“I think the main this is dedication and focus, you practice like you play. I think to make it to state would mean so much to this team, everybody’s working so hard so I think it’d mean a lot to us,” Foster said.
“We take it week by week and the second that you focus on somebody else or somebody else is more important, the team that you’re focusing on will come back and catch ya so we’ve got a good mentality our kids buy into that and they do a good job of just focusing on one game at a time,” JJ Helget, Scarlet head coach, said.
This 2019 Scarlet Football program has been created by those who came before. With that said Coach Helget expects his senior captains to work together to set a precedent for the rest of the team.
“One thing that we’re very blessed in is that we definitely have a tradition of continuing what has been built here over the last 14 years so the guys really come in with a mentality of next man up kind of mentality so because of that the younger guys are super excited to get a chance to see Friday night and the older guys for them, they’re just experienced and know kind of the ropes and they definitely take on those guys,” Helget said.
“I think leading by example, having a good attitude, working hard and executing plays is the best way,” Foster said.
“Building our team chemistry, our senior group has I’d say a fairly tight bond and just building from there,” Spaude said.
The team will go up against Rochester John Marshall as their opening opponent.
