Sen. Rich Draheim chairs comittee on Home Ownership Affordability and Availability

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) chaired the first meeting of the bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership Affordability and Availability.
The committee, led by Sen. Draheim, focuses on solutions to combat Minnesota’s ongoing housing crisis, specifically related to increasing affordable home ownership opportunities across the state.
“When we increase access to affordable homeownership, we benefit everyone,” Sen. Draheim, who also serves on the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Committee, said in a press release from the Minnesota Senate. “From reducing crime to increasing individual wealth, homeownership improves our communities and state. The committee will continue to target barriers to home ownership and combat the affordable housing crisis.”
The committee, made up of members from both parties, will make findings and recommendations to the Minnesota Senate concerning how to increase opportunities for affordable home ownership. The committee hearings will focus on testimony from housing industry professionals, local and state government officials, housing experts and other stakeholders.
“Home ownership can serve as a means for escaping poverty,” Sen. Draheim, who also served on the Governor’s affordable housing taskforce, continued in the Minnesota’s Senate press release. “While well-intentioned, many government housing programs focus on high-density housing, often to the detriment of home ownership. One of our goals as a committee is to identify and help populations that are underserved in the area of affordable housing. I look forward to continuing this work over the summer and fall.”
