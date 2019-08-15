Springfield Tigers have their sights on a second consecutive State Tournament appearance

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield football team surprised many with a state tournament appearance last season after only a few wins combined in 2016 and 2017.
“Our first two years didn’t go very good I think we had three combined wins our first two years and to go to the state semis last year is pretty special and if we could go out with something further than that, that’d be awesome,” Decker Scheffler, Tigers senior quarterback, said.
“We can accomplish as much as we work for, if we work hard we can get to the state championship, that’s as far as I want to go, that’s always been my goal for me and everybody else I’m assuming too but yeah I hope we can go all the way,” Mason Rummel, Tigers senior linebacker/running back, said.
The 2018 squad started off their season with an 0–2 record and had to claw their way to the state semi-finals.
“What I was most proud of is when we were 0–2 not one kid flinched, we talked earlier in the season, hey we may go 0–4, 0–5, it doesn’t matter it’s what you do during playoff time and we just have great quality kids and we’re led by a senior class this year that’s very strong and they know what it takes, it’s hard work,” Bob Fink, Tigers head coach, said.
“We just have to look at every game as the same challenge just have to beat the other team, it’s not the difficult we just have to keep it simple and win,” Ivan Hovland, Tigers senior linebacker/running back, said.
“I think we just keep doing what we’re doing and stay in the weight room and always just stay loose and have a good time I think we’ll be productive and just always staying confident,” Dylan Rubey, Tigers senior right tackle, said.
The Tigers put themselves on other team's radars with their success last year and they plan to continue this momentum into the new season with some upperclassman guiding the way.
“There’s a lot of seniors on our team and we’ve all been good leaders throughout the years so hopefully we can keep the same mentality and help out the underclassman as they get their spots in the line–up too,” Nolan Hovland, Tigers senior receiver/linebacker, said.
“We just know each others movements, we work well together,” Curtis Tauer, Tigers senior left tackle, said.
“We just have outstanding seniors and a number of all–conference players coming back and the great thing about the kids that we have is they’re humble and they work hard and one of the places you want to start is with your quarterback and we return just an outstanding quarterback in Decker Scheffler, he passed for about 2,000 yards last year, ran for close to 1,000, Mason Rummel and the list just goes on and on, we have a lot of returning players that are great athletes but are just good kids and that bodes well for our program and they’re great for the underclassman that are coming through the program,” Fink said.
This group has proven themselves and they aren't letting up on the gas pedal now.
“I’m just excited to see how much we’ve improved since last year, Coach Fink has strived on how much bigger and faster and stronger we’ve gotten and that sure has shown, it’s going to keep showing and hopefully by the first game we’ll be ready to go,” Scheffler said.
The Tigers will begin their 2019 campaign with a game against Lac qui Parle Valley on August 29th.
