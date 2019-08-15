Springfield Tigers have their sights on a second consecutive State Tournament appearance

“We just have outstanding seniors and a number of all–conference players coming back and the great thing about the kids that we have is they’re humble and they work hard and one of the places you want to start is with your quarterback and we return just an outstanding quarterback in Decker Scheffler, he passed for about 2,000 yards last year, ran for close to 1,000, Mason Rummel and the list just goes on and on, we have a lot of returning players that are great athletes but are just good kids and that bodes well for our program and they’re great for the underclassman that are coming through the program,” Fink said.