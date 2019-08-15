Teenager arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Albert Lea High School

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl is arrested after police say she made a threat targeting Albert Lea High School.
Police received a tip this week notifying them about a disturbing social media post posted by a student saying she wanted to ‘shoot up’ the high school.
Because the girl is only 15, her name is not being released.
She was arrested for felony threats of violence and is being held at a juvenile detention center.
“She did indicate to us that she didn’t think it was going to be taken seriously, and she had no intent,” Sgt. Steve Charboneau of the Albert Lea Police Department said.
Classes start at Albert Lea High School on Monday.
In a statement, the school district said they appreciate the assistance of law enforcement on this issue.
