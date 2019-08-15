MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The White House has announced new rules for legal immigrants seeking federal aid.
Under the change, immigrants coming to America, or trying to stay here, could be deemed inadmissible if they receive public benefits for more than 12 months in a three-year period.
Eligibility for assistance with health care, food support, cash and housing programs could be impacted.
Local officials are aware of changes coming at the federal level, but are waiting for guidance to the state then locally – which takes some time.
“Immigration status and it’s not necessarily something that we will be processing on our end but it will have great impact on benefits provided on our end,” Director of Operations for Blue Earth County Human Resources Angela Youngerberg said.
All the programs offered won't change, but individual eligibility could change.
Officials say, the changes wouldn't impact families of the individual.
And no private information will be shared when change is administered.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.