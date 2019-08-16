Alternative Roots Farm in full swing of apple season

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Farm Family of the Year, Alternative Roots Farm, continues to expand since starting out in 2011 and has recently added a storefront on the farm.
Located in Madelia, Alternative Roots Farm offers everything from apples and fresh eggs to jellies and herbs.
“We’ve gone a lot starting from mostly vegetables to transitioning to mostly apples now, so we’ve expanded that quite a bit,” said Alternative Roots Farm Owner Brooke Knisley.
Alternative Roots Farm now manages more than 1,800 apple trees.
“We started managing a new Orchard last year that has about 1,300 trees, there’s about 450 around the farm here that are not in production yet, they’re still maturing,” said Knisley.
It’s also a Community Supported Agriculture farm, offering organic, hand-picked apples.
“People tend to think of apple season as being September, but in Minnesota... apples are something Minnesota really excels at, so really it starts in August and people are picking into October,” said Knisley.
Alternative Roots Farm started picking apples in the beginning of August and will sell apples until March.
“There’s not a lot of other apple producers, especially sustainable, organic apple producers around this area or region really, so we find a lot of positive feedback from that,” said Knisley.
Although keeping up with the chickens, the apples and the vegetable is busy, Knisley said it’s all worth it.
“When you have a labor of love it makes everything a little bit easier, but, you know, the to-do list is never ending and working with our community members directly really is rejuvenating, it really is rewarding work,” said Knisley.
Alternative Roots Farm is a staple at the Mankato Farmers Market and is open at their Madelia location on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays during apple season from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Alternative Roots Farm’s full address and more details can be found on its Facebook page.
