Belle Plaine Fire Department celebrates 125 years Saturday

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Belle Plaine Fire Department is celebrating its 125-year anniversary Saturday.
To commemorate the anniversary, the fire department is hosting a free event, that is open to the public, beginning at 12 p.m. and continuing through the evening on Aug. 17. There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family. The festivities will be located at Prairie Park (650 East Park Street, Belle Plaine, MN).
Children can enjoy watching water fights, exploring the department’s fire trucks, bounce houses, dunk tanks and face painters. The Scott County Library Book Mobile will also be on-site.
Adults of all ages can enjoy a bean bag tournament, food trucks, craft vendors, a beer garden and live bands throughout the day, ending with a performance by Viva Kneivel.
Established in 1894, the Belle Plaine Fire Department currently consists of 30 members who volunteer a total of 3,500 combines hours, responding to 160 calls annually.
These calls for service include fault alarm operations, medical emergencies, traffic accidents, searches for missing persons and fires.
The Belle Plaine Fire Department has an average response time of three to five minutes to all properties within the Belle Plaine community and surrounding townships.
The BPFD has the largest service area in Scott County, accounting for 15 square miles.
