MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is Clear the Shelters Day, a nationwide event promoting pet adoption.
Hundreds of animal shelters across the country are waiving or reducing their pet adoption fees.
Two local shelters are participating. The Brown County Humane Society will be waiving the adoption fee for adult cats. The Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson will be waiving the adoption fee for all spayed and neutered cats.
For more information and a full list of shelters involved, visit the Clear the Shelters Day website at:
